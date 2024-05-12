Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 3,263 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,985,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,927,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,817,055,000 after buying an additional 348,628 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 60,207,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,997,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,453 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 30.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,054,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $797,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,380,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,692,000 after buying an additional 101,256 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $40.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $158.72 billion, a PE ratio of -466.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

