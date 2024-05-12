Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 375 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in Prudential Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock opened at $118.83 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.87 and a twelve month high of $119.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Prudential Financial’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $719,930.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,805.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,444 shares of company stock worth $3,820,597. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.08.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

