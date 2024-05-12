Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 283,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,626 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $10,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 326.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.90. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.