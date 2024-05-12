Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $14,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter valued at $847,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 10.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,139 shares of company stock worth $7,458,139 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Progressive from $279.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PGR

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock opened at $215.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $217.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.