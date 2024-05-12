Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,865 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Arch Resources worth $9,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 107,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,642,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 281,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,706,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

In other news, Chairman John W. Eaves sold 72,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $13,497,198.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 136,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,298,226.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John W. Eaves sold 72,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $13,497,198.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 136,725 shares in the company, valued at $25,298,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $33,758.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,545.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,621 shares of company stock worth $18,286,719. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ARCH shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

Arch Resources Price Performance

Shares of ARCH opened at $160.90 on Friday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.42 and a twelve month high of $187.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.08 and a 200 day moving average of $164.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $680.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.52 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.88%.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

