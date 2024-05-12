Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 126 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $1,569,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.28.

NYSE DE opened at $407.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.79.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

