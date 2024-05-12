Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 197,279 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 470,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,279 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $7,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at about $835,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,698,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,784,000 after buying an additional 195,485 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.9% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,394,000 after purchasing an additional 307,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 28,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOMD. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.
Nomad Foods Stock Up 0.8 %
NOMD opened at $19.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average is $17.58.
Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.56 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nomad Foods Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.
Nomad Foods Company Profile
Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
