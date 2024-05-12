Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 6,358 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,432 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,358 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $14,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $510,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 35,979 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $163.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Target from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.85.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.



