Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 643 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 74.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 413,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,267,000 after buying an additional 30,398 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $82.89 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.37 and a 200-day moving average of $83.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

