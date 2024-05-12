Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 7,365 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,365 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $11,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of WEX by 2,524.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 163,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 157,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,115,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of WEX by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 132,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,843,000 after purchasing an additional 100,120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in WEX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,131,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $777,023,000 after buying an additional 83,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in WEX by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 143,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,029,000 after buying an additional 75,476 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX stock opened at $206.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.35. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.95 and a 1 year high of $244.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.15). WEX had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

In other WEX news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total transaction of $199,229.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WEX news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total transaction of $199,229.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,897 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total transaction of $400,285.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,157 shares of company stock valued at $7,090,562. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

