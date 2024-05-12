Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 7,733 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,733 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.60% of Graham worth $19,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,741,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 556 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.99, for a total transaction of $396,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,989.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:GHC opened at $767.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $731.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $692.31. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $551.36 and a 12 month high of $771.05.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $11.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.39%.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Graham’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Featured Stories

