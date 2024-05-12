Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,412 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in American International Group by 41.7% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Up 0.3 %

AIG opened at $80.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $51.86 and a one year high of $80.83.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American International Group

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.