Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $258.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $261.07. The firm has a market cap of $387.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

