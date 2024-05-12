Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH) Issues Earnings Results

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 7.81%.

Tile Shop Price Performance

TTSH stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.68. 74,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,433. Tile Shop has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.62. The company has a market cap of $297.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $151,492.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,950,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,247,050.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,314,361 shares of company stock worth $8,876,446 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

