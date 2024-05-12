TomoChain Reaches Market Cap of $45.77 Million (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. During the last seven days, TomoChain has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One TomoChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000774 BTC on exchanges. TomoChain has a market cap of $45.77 million and $4.49 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TomoChain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

TomoChain Coin Profile

TomoChain launched on July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 96,830,754 coins. TomoChain’s official website is viction.xyz. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @buildonviction and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Viction (VIC), formerly TomoChain, is a layer-1 blockchain emphasizing a user-centric approach with zero-gas transactions, speed, security, and scalability. It supports EVM-compatible smart contracts and promotes the use of decentralized applications and token issuance. Founded by Long Vuong, Viction is designed to make Web3 more accessible and convenient for a broad range of users. Its introduction of the TRC25 token standard reflects its commitment to user-friendliness and innovation in the blockchain sector.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TomoChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TomoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TomoChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TomoChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.