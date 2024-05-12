Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.01

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.01 and traded as high as C$9.80. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$9.73, with a volume of 44,583 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$16.75 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Total Energy Services Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$388.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.09.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.54). Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of C$213.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$218.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 1.8544061 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Total Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.64%.

In related news, Director Kenneth Brandon Mullen purchased 8,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,361.00. Insiders acquired a total of 10,130 shares of company stock valued at $101,689 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

