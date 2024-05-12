Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Issues Earnings Results

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $175.74 million for the quarter.

Tredegar Price Performance

Shares of TG stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Tredegar has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Tredegar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.