TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on THS. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered TreeHouse Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.40.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.41.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $820.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 78,600.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

