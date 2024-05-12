Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

NYSE TRT traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $6.80. 3,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,826. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $8.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 million, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International ( NYSE:TRT Free Report ) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

