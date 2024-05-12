Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFINP) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.49 and last traded at $21.50. 3,042 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 1,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

Triumph Financial Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.00.

Triumph Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.4453 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

