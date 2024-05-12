Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Receives $32.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRMK shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trustmark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Trustmark

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trustmark Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Trustmark by 4.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Trustmark by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trustmark by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Trustmark by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 3.7% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMK stock opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.78. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $31.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average of $26.23.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $288.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.80%.

Trustmark Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.