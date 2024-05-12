U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Announces Earnings Results

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 56.50% and a negative net margin of 138.09%. The company had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ USEG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. 29,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. U.S. Energy has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Energy in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

