Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,687 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 91,881 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for about 1.0% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Uber Technologies by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 420,418 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,885,000 after buying an additional 63,018 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 72,502 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $820,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 277,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $17,105,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. TheStreet upgraded Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

UBER stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.99. The company had a trading volume of 18,924,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,478,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.16. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.98 billion, a PE ratio of 108.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

