Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Warther Private Wealth LLC

Warther Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,301 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up about 1.5% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.99. The stock had a trading volume of 18,924,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,478,420. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.16. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $139.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

