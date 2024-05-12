Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given Buy Rating at Roth Mkm

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $89.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $91.00. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on UBER. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of UBER opened at $66.99 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.16. The firm has a market cap of $139.98 billion, a PE ratio of 108.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.