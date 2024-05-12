Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,775 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 51.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after purchasing an additional 227,681 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 428,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,762,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,332,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,582,000 after buying an additional 47,256 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 3,718.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 171,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 167,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $8,038,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE UL opened at $53.51 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $54.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.85.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4556 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

