Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 507 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.40. 1,299,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,729. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $190.71 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.20.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

