uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($1.36) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of uniQure in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.36) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.46). The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($4.45) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.36) EPS.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 121.60% and a negative net margin of 1,562.22%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on QURE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

uniQure Stock Down 3.0 %

uniQure stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. uniQure has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a current ratio of 9.39. The firm has a market cap of $238.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87.

Insider Activity at uniQure

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 27,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $177,190.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 15,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $101,480.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,128.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 27,904 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $177,190.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,327.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,265 shares of company stock valued at $339,845. Corporate insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in uniQure by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

