Uniswap (UNI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $77.70 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 12th. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $7.11 or 0.00011628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.26 billion and $77.70 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.65 or 0.00133594 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009661 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,930,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

