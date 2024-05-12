Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Short Interest Down 21.1% in April

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the April 15th total of 124,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Universal Entertainment Price Performance

UETMF opened at $11.30 on Friday. Universal Entertainment has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.53.

About Universal Entertainment

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

