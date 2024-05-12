Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an underperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.78.

UPST opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.01. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $72.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.15.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.28 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Upstart will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Paul Gu sold 60,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $1,578,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 893,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,510,510.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,982,405.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 60,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $1,578,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 893,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,510,510.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,272. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

