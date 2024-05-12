Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.33.

Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.73. 2,455,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,901,903. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.10. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $11.22.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $890.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.38 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 12.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.76%.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $406,668.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,136.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 61.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

