Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Boosts Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned 0.34% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $15,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:MGY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.88. 2,354,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,421. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $27.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $322.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.