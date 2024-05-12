Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Buys 968 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 1.5% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $18,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,261,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 36,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,075,000 after acquiring an additional 24,412 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $164.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,084,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640,232. The company has a market capitalization of $192.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $30,956,040.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,589,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,426,201,836.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $30,956,040.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,589,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,426,201,836.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.30, for a total value of $3,226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,813.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,531,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,772,064 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

