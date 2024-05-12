Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. decreased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,201 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,122,913,000 after buying an additional 18,664,614 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,051,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360,775 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635,657 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,323,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,706,000 after buying an additional 2,019,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Newmont by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,603,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.35.

Shares of NEM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.49. 7,961,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,605,993. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.48. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $47.65.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

