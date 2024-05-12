Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $14.68 Million Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 307,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $14,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.21. The stock had a trading volume of 828,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.33. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $41.30 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.76.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at $20,087,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

