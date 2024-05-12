Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $20.62 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises 1.6% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $20,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $329,285.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $616,405.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,166 shares in the company, valued at $468,219.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,178 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $133.48. 1,793,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,398. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

