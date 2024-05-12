Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 206,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $62,253,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 299,293 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $90,436,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.19.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $346.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,413,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a market cap of $343.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

