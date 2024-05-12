Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Raises Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,882 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 315,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 159,025 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 39,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,703,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,962,000 after acquiring an additional 235,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.08. 8,141,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,508,078. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.89. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $19.18.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

