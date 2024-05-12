Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,355 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 19,756 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $13,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Target by 266.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,679,000 after purchasing an additional 95,397 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 42,509 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

TGT traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.13. 2,414,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.51. The company has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

