Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.7% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 17,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $306.33. 1,786,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,162,200. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.18 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The company has a market capitalization of $205.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $336.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.97.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,516.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

