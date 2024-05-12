Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 147 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Hubbell accounts for approximately 1.7% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Hubbell worth $22,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Hubbell by 14.3% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,437.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,541.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.57.

Hubbell Trading Down 0.5 %

HUBB traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $407.27. 296,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,379. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $248.37 and a one year high of $429.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $400.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

