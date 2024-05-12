Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 2,102 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,954 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,075 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 215,595 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,661 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 143,026 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.27.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

EOG Resources stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.10. 2,821,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,721. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.43.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

