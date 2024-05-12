Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 22,591 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,591 shares during the quarter. Jabil makes up 2.2% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned about 0.17% of Jabil worth $27,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

JBL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.95. 720,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,731. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.74 and a 52-week high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.65.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.75%.

In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,874,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

