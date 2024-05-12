Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 959 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 28,603.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,494,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,417,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,813 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2,265.3% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,570 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,038,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,648,431,000 after buying an additional 781,111 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,264,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $947,875,000 after acquiring an additional 529,420 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5,293.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 482,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,620,000 after acquiring an additional 473,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Trading Up 0.9 %
CAT stock traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $354.79. 2,210,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,460. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $353.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.69. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.60 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19.
Caterpillar Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar
In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.35.
Caterpillar Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
