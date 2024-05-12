Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VALU traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.79. The company had a trading volume of 820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104. The company has a market capitalization of $375.22 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.80. Value Line has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $62.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.42.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter.

Value Line Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALU. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Value Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in Value Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Value Line in the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Value Line during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

