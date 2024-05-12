Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Position Trimmed by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $308.75 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.52 and a fifty-two week high of $319.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.09. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

