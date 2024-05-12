Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Increased by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 550,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,362 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $30,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,895.1% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 741,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,643,000 after buying an additional 729,406 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 702,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,423,000 after purchasing an additional 26,831 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.35. The stock had a trading volume of 861,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,708. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.81. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $59.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.
About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
