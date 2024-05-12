Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Arcataur Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,045,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,729 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,986,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,403 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,311,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,222,000 after acquiring an additional 410,848 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,347,000 after acquiring an additional 836,192 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,438,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,506,000 after purchasing an additional 174,883 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,763,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,206,517. The stock has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.82. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

