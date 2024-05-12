Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.23% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $10,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIS. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,106,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VIS stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.15. 276,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,808. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $183.29 and a 52-week high of $244.72. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.23 and a 200 day moving average of $221.71.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

